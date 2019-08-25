SOUTH HILL, Va. — Police in South Hill, Virginia say they've found the parents of a boy they found early Sunday mornig. Police updated their Facebook post to say the parents had been located. No other information was provided.

In its original post officers said the child's name is Jamal and he was found alone in Virignia's Tanglewood Shores community near Beechwood Drive, a post on Facebook states.

The child told officers his mom drives a black car and that was all the information he was able to tell police. The child was in the care of the Mecklenburg County Social Services while police looked for the parents.

Police looking for parents of boy

South Hill, Va. PD

Sign up now for the WFMY 'Lets Get 2 It' Newsletter

Google Map

South Hill Police Department We would like to say Thank You to the Harris family and McDonald's f... or their generous donation. Your continuous support of our department and for our community is greatly appreciated.

Greensboro Gun & Knife Show Returns, Police Officers On Site Day and Night For Security

'Shots Fired' | Greensboro Police Respond to Shooting Outside of Wendy's

Patience: School Year Starts With Bus Driver Shortage

You're Driving. You Need To Know This About School Buses When Stop Arm is Out