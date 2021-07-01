Pelosi announces picks for panel investigating Jan. 6 Capitol riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi set up the committee after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has named House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson as the head of a new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. She also picked Republican Rep. Liz Cheney as a member.

The House approved the committee on Wednesday over the objections Republicans. Cheney, a Wyoming congresswoman who was removed from GOP leadership this year because of her criticism of President Donald Trump, was one of only two Republicans who supported forming the committee.

Pelosi moved to form the committee to investigate the attack by Trump's supporters after Senate Republicans blocked an independent, bipartisan probe.

The announcement comes after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy threatened to strip Republicans of committee assignments if they accepted an appointment from Pelosi.

The warning by McCarthy, R-Calif., underscores party leaders' opposition to the new committee, which the House created Wednesday on a near party-line 222-190 vote, and their desire to shape the narrative about its work as much as they can. Republicans have complained that the panel will be dominated by Democrats and will produce a skewed, partisan report, even though the GOP previously scuttled an earlier Democratic attempt to form a bipartisan commission.

McCarthy told a closed-door meeting of first-term House GOP members on Wednesday that he, not Pelosi, D-Calif., controls Republicans' committee assignments, the aide said. He told them that if Pelosi names them to the committee and they accept, they should plan on getting all their committee assignments from her — an apparent threat to remove them from their current panels.