Pence to attend Biden-Harris inauguration

The vice president will be there during the transfer of power, but President Trump has already said he'll skip the swearing-in.

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence reportedly will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.

News outlets reported Saturday that Pence and second lady Karen Pence are going to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' swearing-in, a day after President Donald Trump tweeted that he will not be going. Trump was banned from Twitter later in the day.

Biden said Friday that it's "a good thing" Trump won't be there on Inauguration Day, calling him not showing up "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." The president-elect said he'd be "honored" to have Pence in attendance.

Biden's comments came hours after Trump said that he planned to skip his inauguration, becoming the first president in more than 150 years — and just the fourth in U.S. history — to do so.