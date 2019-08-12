North Korea says it has carried out a "very important test" at its long-range rocket launch site that it reportedly rebuilt after having partially dismantled it when it entered denuclearization talks with the U.S. last year. The North's Korean Central News Agency says the test was conducted Saturday afternoon. It says the result of the test was reported to the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party. The report didn't say what the test was about. The U.N. bans North Korea from launching satellites because it's seen as a test of long-range missile technology. Analyst Kim Dong-yub at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies says North Korea likely tested for the first time a solid-fuel engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korea rocket launch FILE - In this March 6, 2019 file photo, a man watches a TV screen showing an image of the Sohae Satellite Launching Station in Tongchang-ri, North Korea, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. North Korea said Sunday, Dec. 8, it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site that will have a key effect on the country's strategic position. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File) FILE - In this June 30, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. North Korea threatened Thursday, Dec. 5, to resume insults of Trump and consider him a “dotard” if he keeps using provocative language. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File) People watch a TV news program reporting North Korea's announcement with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. North Korea said Sunday it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site that U.S. and South Korean officials said the North had partially dismantled as part of denuclearization steps. The letters, top left, read "North. Very important test." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) People watch a TV news program reporting North Korea's announcement with a file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. North Korea said Sunday it carried out a “very important test” at its long-range rocket launch site that U.S. and South Korean officials said the North had partially dismantled as part of denuclearization steps. The letters read "North. Very important test." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)