North Korea says it has carried out a "very important test" at its long-range rocket launch site that it reportedly rebuilt after having partially dismantled it when it entered denuclearization talks with the U.S. last year. The North's Korean Central News Agency says the test was conducted Saturday afternoon. It says the result of the test was reported to the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party. The report didn't say what the test was about. The U.N. bans North Korea from launching satellites because it's seen as a test of long-range missile technology. Analyst Kim Dong-yub at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies says North Korea likely tested for the first time a solid-fuel engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile.
