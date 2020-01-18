RENO, Nev. — A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero has been seen in Reno, Nevada, following sightings of its cowboy hat-wearing cousins in Las Vegas.

KOLO-TV reports that Reno City Manager Sabra Newby tweeted about the bird Wednesday saying it's quirky and fun but still inhumane.

Washoe County Animal Services said it is the first known sighting of hat-wearing birds in the region. Animal officials say the sighting comes after a pigeon in Las Vegas with a miniature cowboy hat glued to its head died earlier this week.

It's unclear who put the hat on the bird, but authorities ask anyone who sees the pigeon to call animal services.

RELATED: Pigeons dressed as tiny cowboys are wandering the streets of Las Vegas

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter