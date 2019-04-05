JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A Boeing 737 aircraft with 143 people on board skidded off the runway and into the St. Johns River near the NAS Jax airport Friday around 9:40 p.m.

Twenty-one people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was treated at the scene, according to NAS Jax and the FAA.

NAS Jax said there was a mix of military and civilians on board, and added there may have been pets, but none have been accounted for or recovered.

The passenger airplane was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air.

According to the FAA, it was a DOD contracted flight, not a commercial flight. The flight originated from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, with the destination being NAS Jax.

The NAS Jax commanding officer said there is not yet a timeline of when the plane will be removed from the water.

The mayor sent a tweet about the incident asking for prayers and saying President Donald Trump has called and offered support.

The type of plane the skidded off of the runway in the St. Johns River was a Boeing 737-800 from Miami Air. This is a photo of that type of plane.

