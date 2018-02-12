Baltimore (AP) — Baltimore Police say a woman who gave money out of her car window to what looked like a needy young mother was then stabbed to death by a man who tried to steal her wallet.

In a statement, police say 52-year-old Jacquelyn Smith of Harford County was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle Saturday when she rolled down her window to give money to a woman who was carrying a baby or something made to look like a baby.

Police said the woman had a cardboard sign saying, "Please Help me feed my Baby."

Police said a man approached the vehicle to thank Smith for giving money but then tried to steal Smith's wallet. A struggle ensued and the man stabbed Smith and fled on foot with the woman holding the sign.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.