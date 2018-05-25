Authorities have a suspect in custody in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.
The Noblesville Fire Department tweeted Friday morning that it was on an "active shooter" scene at Noblesville West Middle School and that a suspect was in custody.
Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. John Perrine later tweeted that two victims from the 'Noblesville West Middle School Active Shooter' were headed to the hospital and that their families have been notified.
A media briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Eastern.
TV helicopter footage shows students being led out of the school and onto buses.
The school is located about 30 miles north of Indianapolis.
This story will be updated.