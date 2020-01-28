A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the Caribbean Sea, between Cuba and Jamaica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

New York Times reporter Carol Rosenberg tweeted that the "earth is literally shaking here" at the press room at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Rosenberg was at Camp Justice at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba covering a 9/11 pretrial hearing.

The earthquake was centered 125 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica, the USGS said. It's not immediately clear if there are damage or injuries. The earthquake was centered only about 10 kilometers (6 miles) beneath the surface.

The USGS initially estimated the earthquake was a 7.3 magnitude, before upgrading it to 7.7.

A map from the USGS shows where a powerful earthquake struck between Jamaica and Cuba on Jan. 28, 2020.

USGS

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.