President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have paid their respects to former President George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol.

The nation's 41st president is lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda. The Trumps stood in front of the casket Monday evening with their eyes closed for a few moments.

After Trump saluted the casket, the pair walked out.

Trump skipped an earlier service at the Capitol, where Bush was eulogized by Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

Trump plans to attend Bush's state funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

Trump has a fractured relationship with the Bush family, whom he has repeatedly criticized. But he has praised Bush since his passing as "just a high-quality man who truly loved his family" and a "terrific guy" who will be missed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.