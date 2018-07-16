Well Amazon Prime Day got off to a "ruff" start Monday afternoon, so they brought in some good boys to calm down customers who were barking mad.

It was a "paw-sitively" problematic kickoff to the company's biggest annual event.

Many customers who visited Amazon's website and app right around 3 p.m. Eastern when the deals began were met with disappointment, but some very good dogs.

The company's error screens featured a variety of four-legged friends.

People took to social media to express their frustration but seemed enthusiastic about all the pups, with many including the hashtag #DogsofAmazon.

Had I wanted to shop for a new dog, I'd be all set. #PrimeDayFail — Jamie Madden (@JMadd7383) July 16, 2018

Amazon HQ

-Sir our servers are unable to handle the #PrimeDay traffic..

-Oh no... we will need more dogs!!!#DogsofAmazon pic.twitter.com/5xla3ZhJ7W — Raul Gonzalez (@rago_14) July 16, 2018

Okay, so how much are these doggies in the browser window, Amazon? #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/ya42Voy3uA — ℂ𝕠𝕦𝕣𝕥𝕟𝕖𝕪 (@CourtneyWRocket) July 16, 2018

As of 3:30 p.m., Amazon has yet to issue any statement regarding the Prime Day website problems.

It should be noted that direct links to sales appear to still be functioning.

To get the latest Amazon Prime Day deals, follow DEALBOSS on Facebook.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA