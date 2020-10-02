A fake student athletic profile that said Olivia Jade Giannulli was a gold medal-winning crew coxswain was released by prosecutors Friday as part of a legal filing in the college admissions scam scandal. The profile is what helped Olivia Jade gain admission to USC.

The profile, which says the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli won multiple accolades in crew, is false according to prosecutors. According to the document, it says Olivia Jade won two gold medals in the San Diego Crew Classic in 2014 and 2016, and participated in Boston's Head of the Charles regatta in 2016 and 2017. Olivia Jade was never known to be in crew competitively, CNN reports.

The profile says that Olivia is "highly talented and has been successful in both men's and women's boats." But as TMZ reports, the resume seems to have been created by someone without a deep understanding of crew. Reports say the finishes don't match up, though her high school did compete in the events listed.

The Nov. 2, 2017 documents mention Olivia's older sister, Isabella, saying she was on the USC crew team's roster on one of four boats, though Isabella is reportedly not believed to have rowed crew competitively either.

Federal prosecutors have denied accusations that they are withholding evidence that would support Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband's claims of innocence in the college admissions scandal. Prosecutors are also calling one of the defense's arguments "farcical."

Prosecutors and defense attorneys have been sparring over what evidence the government must hand over to lawyers for the wealthy couple. Loughlin and Giannulli's lawyers have accused the government of withholding evidence that would help their defense.

The couple are accused of paying $500,000 to have their daughters designated as crew recruits to the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

As Fox News reports, Loughlin and Giannulli's daughters have left USC after the huge college admissions scandal emerged.