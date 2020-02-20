LAS VEGAS — Former Vice President Joe Biden was interrupted as he tried to make his closing statement during the ninth Democratic debate held Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

"You deported 3 million people,” could be heard from the crowd as Biden began his final remarks of the night's debate. The shouts and yells started shortly after he started speaking, and a stern expression showed on his face while he waited for the chants to subside.

Boos and several other comments could also be heard from the audience as the demonstrators were saying that Biden "deported 3 million people."

Debate moderator NBC News anchor Lester Holt was also stopped mid-statement as he tried to regain order when the shouting started.

Deportations and other immigration policies by the federal government under President Barack Obama's administration have been a point of criticism for Biden in this year's presidential race.

According to a 2017 report by the Migration Policy Institute, nearly 3.1 million people were removed during the Obama administration.

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AP