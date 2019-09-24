A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Monday night about 49 miles northwest of Isabela, Puerto Rico. It hit at 10:23 p.m. EDT and was reportedly felt in San Juan. It had a depth of 6.2 miles.

The quake was felt across Puerto Rico and is the strongest to hit the island in recent years.

There were at least two aftershocks within 30 minutes of the quake -- a 4.7 and 4.8, respectively.

There was no tsunami threat to Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kiara Hernández tells The Associated Press that there are no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says based on its location and strength, there is a low risk for damage or casualties.

People on the island tweeted right after the quake.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.