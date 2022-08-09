Queen Elizabeth II's notable quotes through her lifetime

The words of Britain's longest-reigning monarch have carried much weight throughout her seven decades on the throne. She even addressed her subjects before then.

LONDON, UK — The United Kingdom now mourns the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96. Noted as a rock of stability for Britain, she spent 70 years of her life on the throne, ascending to it in February 1952 upon the passing of her father, King George VI.

Over her lifetime, Elizabeth found herself speaking for her subjects both on the British mainland and in the 54-nation Commonwealth. She was turned to as a leader to inspire hope in dark hours, something she did even before she was named queen.

Take a look at some of Queen Elizabeth II's most notable quotes during speeches and other public addresses throughout her 96 years of life.

“We are trying to do all we can to help out gallant soldiers, sailors and airmen. And we are trying, too, to bear our own share of the danger and sadness of war. We know, every one of us, that, in the end, all will be well.”

At the age of 14, then-Princess Elizabeth made her first public broadcast during World War II. This speech was aimed at British children evacuated to the countryside or overseas.

"I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service."

When she was 21, Princess Elizabeth made this speech in 1947, broadcasting from South Africa. This address was made just five years before her ascendence to the throne.

"I have in sincerity pledged myself to your service, as so many of you are pledged to mine. Throughout all my life and with all my heart I shall strive to be worthy of your trust."

When she was formally coronated in 1953, Queen Elizabeth II shared these thoughts with her subjects.

"I cannot lead you into battle. I do not give you laws or administer justice but I can do something else – I can give my heart and my devotion to these old islands and to all the peoples of our brotherhood of nations."

In 1957, Queen Elizabeth II appeared in her first televised Christmas broadcast. She shared this speech as part of her 69-year tradition of sharing such speeches over the airwaves.

"It is not easy to express a sense of loss, since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings: disbelief, incomprehension, anger - and concern for those who remain."

While much of the Queen's private life and personal thoughts were kept close to the chest, she opened up about her grieving process after Princess Diana's death in 1997. She shared a televised speech to pay tribute.

"Grief is the price we pay for love."

To say the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001 scarred the United States is an understatement. But allies to the U.S. - the Queen included - shared their shock and horror. In this speech, Queen Elizabeth II shared her own grief with a country that has had a special relationship with her own subjects.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

This quote was part of a speech Queen Elizabeth II made in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The worldwide spread of the coronavirus altered many parts of life, including how the royal family conducted business and appeared to the public.

"But for me, in the months since the death of my beloved Philip, I have drawn great comfort from the warmth and affection of the many tributes to his life and work – from around the country, the Commonwealth and the world."