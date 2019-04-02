Kristoff St. John, star of "Young and the Restless," was found dead at 52, according to multiple media reports.

TMZ broke the news. St. John's attorney, Mark Geragos, also confirmed his passing to USA TODAY. According to TMZ, the actor was found by a friend in his San Fernando Valley home.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

St. John is best known for his role as Neil Winters in the CBS daytime soap opera "Young and the Restless." He's played the character since 1991, and earned nine Daytime Emmy nominations and won 10 NAACP Image Awards for the role.

St. John's son Julian died by suicide in 2014. He is survived by his ex wives, Mia St. John and Alanna Nadal. St. John also has a daughter, Paris, with Mia and a daughter, Lola, with Nadal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.