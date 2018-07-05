It's no secret that teachers and nurses have two of the toughest jobs.

And to thank them for their dedication, some restaurants are showing educators and nurses a little love.

Sunday is National Nurses Day and the start of National Nurses Week, which goes through May 12.

Teacher Appreciation Week kicks off Monday, but the biggest day for educators is Tuesday, which is Teacher Appreciation Day.

Teacher appreciation deals

Participation can vary. To be on the safe side, check with your closest restaurants.

Chick-fil-A: Bring in your teacher ID to select Chick-fil-A restaurants and get a free sandwich. There’s not a nationwide promotion, so check the website for participating locations.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only. A valid teacher ID can include: "ID or other documentation from preschool, elementary school, middle school, high school, community college, or university identifying as faculty or staff, or home school ID card." Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teacherappreciation.

Cicis: Teachers get a free adult buffet at the pizza chain Tuesday with a valid school ID.

Culver's: There's not a nationwide promotion and offers will vary among locations and most will have a special on Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday with a valid ID. An easy way to check if your closest Culver's is doing something is by checking the location's details page on www.culvers.com.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: With a school ID, teachers get 15 percent off dine-in and take-out orders Monday through Friday at participating locations. Locations in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are not participating in this deal. The chain also is giving away 45 pizza parties to teacher. Through May 11, nominate teachers for the contest at www.grimaldispizzeria.com/teachers.

Metro Diner: Monday through Friday, teachers get 20 percent off their check.

PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50 percent off their total check Tuesday with valid ID.

Zaxby’s: Teachers, faculty and staff with a valid school ID get a free sandwich meal with the purchase of a sandwich meal Monday through Friday at the Jensen Beach location. While there’s not a nationwide promotion, other Zaxby’s restaurants could have Teacher Appreciation Week specials so check with your closest location.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses also will honor teachers and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Nurse appreciation deals

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering nurses with IDs deals on Tuesday.

Chipotle: Nurses, mark your calendars for June 5. With a work ID, get a buy-one-get-one free on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos.

Cinnabon: Starting Sunday through May 12, nurses get one free Cinnabon Classic Roll, MiniBon Roll or a four-count BonBites when they show their badge at participating locations.

Culver's: There's not a nationwide promotion and offers will vary among locations and most will have a special on Sunday with a valid ID. An easy way to check if your closest Culver's is doing something is by checking the location's details page on www.culvers.com.

PDQ: Teachers and nurses get 50 percent off their total check Tuesday with valid ID.

More deals: Locally-owned businesses also will honor nurses and one of the easiest ways to find out is to check restaurants' social media channels.

Freebie for all

Häagen-Dazs: Tuesday also is Häagen-Dazs' Free Cone Day and you don't have to be a teacher or nurse to take advantage of the deal, which you can learn more about here.

