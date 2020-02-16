BAGHDAD, Iraq — A U.S. military official says small rockets struck the Iraqi base hosting American troops and other coalition forces in Baghdad’s Green Zone early Sunday.

No casualties have been reported and a building sustained only minor damage.

The attack came just before 3:30 a.m.

The attack was the latest in a recent series of rocket and mortar strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. An Iranian missile attack on Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase on Jan. 8 and injured dozens of U.S service members.

It was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iran's most powerful general, Qassem Soleimani, on Jan. 3.

RELATED: 4 Iraqi servicemen wounded in rocket attack on air base

RELATED: No coalition troops hurt in rocket attack at Iraq base

From the Jan. 8 attack, the Department of Defense announced a total of 109 U.S. troops were diagnosed with brain injuries.

The Pentagon and President Trump initially said no service members were injured or killed in the attack.

As the Guardian reported, when President Trump was questioned over the severity of brain injury cases the president said, “I heard that they had headaches. And a couple of other things. But I would say, and I can report, it is not very serious.”