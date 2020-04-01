FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean are facing simple battery charges after an altercation with a security guard at The Breakers hotel in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve.

A police report says Stewart and his party were trying to get into a private event in a children's area that they weren't authorized to attend.

The guard put a hand on Sean Stewart's chest and asked him to back up.

The report says Sean Stewart shoved the guard and Rod Stewart punched him in the ribs.

They are set to appear in court on Feb. 5.

