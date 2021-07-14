Royal Caribbean not responsible for Indiana toddler's death, judge rules

A federal judge said Salvatore Anello is solely responsible for 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand's death.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Royal Caribbean has been cleared of all charges related to an Indiana toddler's death in 2019.

United States District Judge Donald L. Graham ruled Tuesday, July 13 that Chloe Wiegand's grandfather, Salvatore "Sam" Anello, — and not the cruise line — is responsible for the 18-month-old toddler's death. Wiegand's parents filed the lawsuit against Royal Caribbean in December 2019, saying the company failed to "adequately mark the open windows" and "install safety prevention devices," according to NBC News.

Wiegand, from Granger, Indiana, died in July 2019 as she vacationed with her family aboard the Freedom of the Seas of Royal Caribbean Cruises. Anello has said he did not know the 11th-floor window was open when he lifted Wiegand to it so she could bang on the glass.

According to court documents, Graham ruled that "a reasonable person through ordinary use of his senses would have known of the dangers associated with Mr. Anello's conduct. Accordingly, the Defendant owed no duty to warn of it."

Court documents also indicate "Anello reached out in front of him and felt no glass in the window opening before extending the Decedent out to the window opening."

In February 2021, Anello was sentenced to three years probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.