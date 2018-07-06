Samantha Bee opened her Wednesday episode of Full Frontal a little differently.

It was the first episode of Bee's TBS show that has aired since the comedian called Ivanka Trump a "feckless (expletive)," which caused outrage from many, including President Trump.

Both Bee and TBS apologized last week, but Bee added to that apology on Wednesday night at the top of her show with a sober opening that addressed the controversy.

"A lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter last week," she said. "It is a word I have used on the show many times trying to reclaim it. This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that."

She went on to apologize for distracting from the political issue she was trying to address – juvenile immigration policy – and Bee specifically apologized to immigrant kids for contributing "to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we're all white-knuckling through...I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them and so to them I am also sorry."

The comedian concluded with a note to those fretting about the end of civil discourse.

"I am really sorry that I said that word, but you know what? Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions," she said.

Bee then found a way to make light of the brouhaha as the show's regular segment began, introducing a panel of "censors" who bleeped an excess of her language and joking that audiences had only heard "four letters" of her episode last week.

You can read her full comment below.

"Hi I'm Samantha Bee. You know, a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe the president’s daughter last week. It is a word I have used on the show many times trying to reclaim it. This time I used it as an insult. I crossed the line. I regret it and I do apologize for that. The problem is that many women have been called that at the worst time in their lives. A lot of them don't want that word reclaimed. They want it gone. I don't want to inflict more pain on them. I want this show to be challenging and I want it to be honest but I never intended it to hurt anyone. Except Ted Cruz.

Many men were also offended by my use of the word. I do not care about that. I hate that this distracted from more important issues. I hate that I did something to contribute to the nightmare of 24-hour news cycles that we're all white-knuckling through. I should have known that a potty-mouthed insult would be inherently more interesting to them than juvenile immigration policy. I would do anything to help those kids. I hate that this distracted from them and so to them I am also sorry.

And look if you are worried about the death of civility, don't sweat it. I'm a comedian people who hone their voices in basement bars while yelling back at drunk hecklers are definitely not paragons of civility. I am really sorry that I said that word, but you know what? Civility is just nice words. Maybe we should all worry a little bit more about the niceness of our actions."

