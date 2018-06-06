A Hoover High School food service worker has a new, reliable way to get to work thanks, in part, to students at a local high school.

Debra Davis received a car refurbished by students in an auto body technician program.

As the shiny white Mazda wrapped with a bright red bow rolled out of the paint bay at Morse High School Debra couldn't contain herself. She wore a look of sheer joy, shock and surprise at the sight of her new ride.

Once in the driver's seat, Debra wasn't quite sure how to even start her new car.

"I'm not used to a new car, ya'll," she said. "What do I do?"

For years, Debra had previously been driving a 1976 Chevy Malibu to and from Hoover High school where she works as a food service worker.

"I feed the kids, I prepare the food, I talk to them, I stop them from fighting," said Debra. "They don't cuss. They have to respect, and they call me 'Aunt Debbie.'"

"Debbie comes to campus every single day with a smile on her face, ready to take on the day and serve our students," said Jason Babineau at Hoover High. "So, to see this gift that so many people have been a part of in making it happen is a wonderful thing."

Debra also drives across San Diego County to serve meals to homeless people and volunteer at nursing homes, which is why the charities Recycled Rides and Kids for Peace decided to gift her a new set of wheels.

"Thank you all so much, thank you all so much," said Debra. "I'm looking for my reward in heaven and you all gave me a little bit here on earth."

Debra said she wants to thank students at Morse High School's auto body shop who volunteered their time and talent to repair the dings and dents out of the 2014 recovered stolen vehicle, donated by State Farm.

