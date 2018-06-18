The team plane carrying Saudi Arabia's World Cup soccer team caught fire Monday, but was able to land safely.

No injuries were reported.

Flames could be seen coming out of the engine of the Russian Airlines Airbus jet as the team was traveling to Rostov for its match on Wednesday vs. Uruguay.

فيديو لتصوير لحظة إشتعال النار في جناح الطائرة .. pic.twitter.com/vqquyDQI5V — اخبار كرة القدم (@Nsports24) June 18, 2018

According to an official release from the Saudi national team's Twitter account, the players have all arrived safely at their hotel and "the fire was merely an accident."

The Mirror reports the aircraft was originally built 12 years ago for U.S.-based Frontier Airlines, then bought by Russia-based Donavia in July 2013.

Saudi Arabia lost its opening match in Group A to host Russia by a score of 5-0.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM