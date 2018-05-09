WASHINGTON — An interview with Sen. Marco Rubio outside a hearing focused on social media devolved into schoolyard taunts Wednesday when far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones repeatedly interrupted the Florida Republican and patted him on the shoulder.

"Don't touch me again, man," Rubio told Jones, who runs the conspiracy site Infowars."I'm asking you not to touch me again."

"I was just patting you nicely," Jones responded. "What, you want me to get arrested?"

Rubio fired back: "You're not going to get arrested. I'll take care of you myself."

Video of the exchange was captured by several news cameras, including NBC, and was widely shared on social media. Before the exchange, Jones was heard repeatedly interrupting Rubio's answers to reporters' questions.

Jones attended a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing focused on whether Facebook and Twitter have done enough to counter the influence of foreign actors on their websites, including Russia, who are attempting to influence U.S. elections. The tech execs also faced questions about whether the companies are attempting to silence conservative voices on their platforms.

Jones has complained that Facebook and other sites have banned his content. Jones attempted to confront Dorsey after the hearing, according to reports on social media.

Wow, this video. Alex JONES calls RUBIO a "frat boy" and touches Rubio on the shoulder. Rubio tells Jones not to touch him and that he won't be arrested because I'll "take care of you myself."https://t.co/AGRMrDBMGa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) September 5, 2018

© 2018 USATODAY.COM