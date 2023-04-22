Simone Biles ties the knot with Jonathan Owens

The couple shared the news — and some stunning photos — on social media Saturday.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has tied the knot with Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. The couple shared the news — and some stunning photos — on social media Saturday.

"I do ... officially owens," the seven-time Olympic medalist wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the ceremony highlighting the Houston skyline. In his own post, Owens called her "My person, forever."

"Wifey got a great ring to it ... First day of forever," Owens added in the comments.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens donned a tan suit. According to an interview with E! News soon after Owens popped the question in February 2022, Biles picked out the gown with her mom and her best friend more than a year ago.

"It was something I didn't think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that," she said.