Simone Biles clinches spot on US world gymnastics championships team

Biles earned the first of six Team USA roster spots for the world championships.

WASHINGTON — Simone Biles has officially clinched a spot on the U.S. world championships gymnastics team.

During the selection event Tuesday evening in Katy, Texas, Biles narrowly finished in the top spot ahead of teammate Shilese Jones. Biles earned an all-around total of 55.700, while Jones finished close behind with a 55.300. Skye Blakely rounded out the top three with a 55.000.

Biles will be the first American woman to compete at six World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

"Back to where it all started, see you soon Belgium," Biles shared in an Instagram story post after Tuesday's event.

The other five members of Team USA will be announced after a second day of competition on Wednesday.

Biles secured her first world all-around title at the 2013 Worlds in Antwerp, Belgium. That year she also won silver in vault, bronze in the beam and gold in floor.

Earlier this month, the superstar gymnast acknowledged for the first time on an appearance on the TODAY Show that she aims to compete at the 2024 Olympics.

Biles is viewed as possibly the world's greatest gymnast, winning title after title in the 10 years since she ascended to the top of the sport as a teen prodigy. She's also famous for bringing the conversation about mental health to the forefront of the professional sports world.

In 2021, at the Tokyo Games, she got the "twisties" — a mental block that prevents gymnasts from being able to keep their position in the air — and withdrew from several events. After Tokyo, she took a two-year break from competitive gymnastics to focus on her mental health before returning in August to the public stage.

During that time, Biles became an outspoken advocate for the mental health of athletes, becoming one of the strongest voices in support of U.S. skiier Mikaela Shiffrin, who faced mental health struggles that hurt her performance in the 2022 Winter Games.

But in less than a month since returning to the scene, Biles has roared back to the top of the field. At the end of August, Biles won her eighth U.S. Championship, a record-setting accomplishment.