NEW YORK — Kate McKinnon during the show open of "Saturday Night Live" this week portrayed both Laura Ingraham and ended by playing Elizabeth Warren -- while she stood next to the real Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

The sketch started with a Fox News "Ingraham Angle” opening, with McKinnon talking about the coronavirus.

McKinnon's Ingraham character talks with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, who insisted that “Americans are not at risk” for the virus, “especially not our viewers, who skew elderly, are in bad health, live cloistered together in home specifically for sick people and have smoked their entire lives.”

Donald Trump Jr., portrayed by Mikey Day, and Eric Trump, played by Alex Moffat, made an appearance during the show with jokes centering around Eric acting like a child. All of this while Day's Trump Jr. is trying to convince the audience that his dad has everything under control.

Before the senator makes her appearance on the show, Chris Matthews, played by Darrell Hammond, stops by the show expressing how great Fox News is.

Soon, Sen. Elizabeth Warren appears in a live interview with Ingraham.

She's asked by Ingraham how's she's been since dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

"I'm doing just fine. My friends and family have been so supportive," Warren said. "They've been calling non-stop asking are you OK, what do you need, were you electable?'"

When she's asked which nominee she would endorse. She joked, "it's tough. Maybe I’ll just pull a New York Times and endorse them both."

The sketch ends with McKinnon, who was just portraying Ingraham, sprinting into the shot with Warren wearing a costume to look just like her. McKinnon said she wants to thank Warren for all she's done in her lifetime.

Warren replied, "I'm not dead. I'm just in the Senate."

Together the Warrens shout the iconic line, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

Watch the full cold open below:

The show was hosted by Daniel Craig, aka James Bond, with special musical guest TheWeekend.