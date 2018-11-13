Last Thursday, ace Enquirer business reporter Alex Coolidge got the scoop that Tide has new eco-friendly packaging for their detergent: a box.
And I, a dopey millennial who happens to also be an Enquirer digital producer, saw something strikingly familiar.
The new Tide looked like boxed wine.
On Monday, CNN reported on the new Tide boxes, saying that the new packaging will be better for shipping via Amazon. And all of my fellow young people saw the same thing.
Why the same company that got in hot water for candy-looking detergent wouldn't see what the internet saw, I do not know. But please, don't do it for the meme. Do your laundry responsibly.
