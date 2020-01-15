Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV series "Highlander," died last weekend. He was 51.

Entertainment Tonight reports Kirsch was found dead in his Los Angeles County residence. The medical examiner reportedly ruled the cause of death suicide.

Kirsch starred in "Highlander" from 1992 to 1998. He played Richie Ryan, a young thief who is taken under the wing of immortal Duncan MacLeod. Ryan later learns he, too, is an immortal.

"Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less," reads a post on the official "Highlander" Facebook page. "He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons."

He also appeared in a 1995 episode of Friends called "The One with the Ick Factor" in which he plays Ethan, who is dating Monica. She later learns Ethan is a high school student.

Most recently, Kirsch was an acting coach in Los Angeles.

Kirsch is survived by his wife, actress Kristyn Green.