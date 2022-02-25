The Internet Reacts | This is how Ukraine is using social media to tell their story

Ukrainians are using social media platforms to tell their story amidst a time of uncertainty and turmoil. These are their truths.

UKRAINE, Europe — WARNING | Depicted video and images may be hard for some to watch. Viewer discretion is advised.

On Feb. 24, the world that we seemed to know introduced a new era of violence and uncertainty as we all watched the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfold.

Ukrainians have put it in their hands to tell their story through social media.

Many Ukrainians evacuated the country, but others stayed and since the invasion have been using social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter to share their lives and perspectives.

As the sirens ring around Ukraine, many have taken to TikTok to live stream the events as they have occurred.

Many images and videos are being shared across social media showing the invasion in areas of Ukraine.

NBC posted a chilling video of a military vehicle that can be seen running over a driver in Kyiv. You can hear the pain in the shrieks of terror as the military tank runs over the car.

Reporters have also taken to the platform to share their experiences as well. Vice News Contributor, Matthew Cassel, has been sharing his perspective from Ukraine's capital in Kyiv.

This video was posted on the second day of the invasion on Feb. 25. "There are almost no civilians in the street. and there are ambulances rushing back and forth... it doesn't feel safe anywhere in Kyiv," Cassel said.

On Youtube, the same outcry of emotions has been displayed. Many creators have live-streamed or posted videos of the aftermath of the first day of the invasion and onward.

Famous Ukrainian Youtuber, Olga Reznikova has been posting informational videos and daily vlogs of life in Ukraine. Her last video was posted on Feb. 25, as the second day of invasions have started in the country.

UATV is another YouTube Channel with 49.3K subscribers known for its 24/7 international broadcast via Ukraine firsthand. Their most recent video was posted on Feb. 25 as of writing this article, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks of images and videos depicting war in the area. As Russian troops invade communities, one resident is shown saying: "We are all here defending our independence.. our county."

The video has garnered nearly 2.5k views to date, with many in the comments section sending prayers.

Another video was posted on Feb. 25 the second day of invasions from the same channel showing children and adults who fear for their lives as the first missiles touched down in different parts of Ukraine.

The video also depicts residents in Kyiv creating weapons to protect themselves against armed Russian forces invading their communities.

Twitter has also become a place for many topics surrounding the invasion and a place for journalists, influencers and government entities to give real time information on the invasion.

One video is making its rounds of a director of a main synagogue in Odessa a city in Ukraine as he says his tearful goodbyes to his place of worship and asks for prayers. The video was posted by The Atlantic Journalist, Yair Rosenberg. "This is what Putin's "denazification" looks like: the evacuation of one of the world's most historic Jewish communities while the Russian army hunts down Ukraine's Jewish president," Rosenberg tweeted as part of a Twitter thread sharing videos of the unnamed director.

The director of the main synagogue in Odessa tearfully bids goodbye to the synagogue, asks people to pray for them as they evacuate during the Jewish Sabbath: pic.twitter.com/KQOm0DgAif — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 25, 2022

Even Ukraine's official Twitter account has posted information and resources. As the city is under attack, the page is still up and sharing.

Their recent post is showing users how to find verified information and updates on the city. Using hashtags like #RussiaInvadedUkraine and #StayWithUkraine information has been frequently shared amongst users of the platform.

⚠️ #RussiaInvadedUkraine Today, on February 24 at 5AM, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine. #StayWithUkraine, stay tuned for updates on Ukraine’s official sources and channels in English and support Ukraine in its fight for freedom and democracy in Europe. pic.twitter.com/MYGk5zmLz2 — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 24, 2022

The account has also shared resources on how people can donate and help those in Europe have their voices heard. This is another Twitter thread that has been circulating with information on the invasion and ways to donate.

Dear friend, your actions matter. Your voice can be decisive to strengthen Western resolve and protect the security of Ukraine, Europe and the democratic world. Act NOW! See thread with a few simple steps to support Ukraine 👇 pic.twitter.com/5MJx9hzJzs — Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) February 25, 2022

More chilling video has been posted on Twitter by verified accounts from journalists sharing videos submitted by citizens in parts of Ukraine. Journalist Lauris Reiniks shares an original video from a girl who claims her mom and a soldier were shot in Ukraine after the soldier was protecting the women.

This girl wants this video to be spread and seen by as many people as possible. I'm doing what I can. Her mom and a soldier who tried to protect them were both shot in #Ukraine yesterday by Russian troops. It's really hard to watch and is heartbreaking. REALITY #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/a1Hzb6qJYs — Lauris Reiniks (@LaurisReiniks) February 25, 2022

Many people in the Twitter thread shared other videos from first-hand accounts of what is happening in the country.

Instagram, though removing some videos, many accounts have still been able to share their experiences.

Russian user Korina has been updating her story on the attacks in Ukraine and has claimed to be the woman in the video posted by Reinkis. In the Instagram post below, she is seen crying and terrified as she recounts what happened. The first half of her Instagram post translates to: "TODAY THE RUSSIANS KILLED MY MOTHER!! MAXIMUM REPOST!!!!" Her Instagram post ends with a chilling warning:

"This is not a fairy tale, and not the news that they show you, a real hell is happening in our cities of Ukraine... This is not even 2014... this is HELL... The Russian military is killing civilians in Kharkov!!"