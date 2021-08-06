Student loan payment pause extended into 2022 by Biden administration

The U.S. Department of Education said this will be the "final extension" of the freeze on student loan payments prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Biden Administration announced Friday that the pause on federal student loan payments would be extended through January 2022. The announcement comes just a few weeks before the freeze was set to expire at the beginning of October.

Student loan payments were put on pause with the CARES Act back in March 2020, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. The forbearance was originally set to expire nearly a year ago, in Sept. 2020, according to CNBC, but has been extended three times since then. Friday's announcement, according to the U.S. Department of Education will be the "final extension."

"The payment pause has been a lifeline that allowed millions of Americans to focus on their families, health, and finances instead of student loans during the national emergency,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a press release. “As our nation’s economy continues to recover from a deep hole, this final extension will give students and borrowers the time they need to plan for restart and ensure a smooth pathway back to repayment. It is the Department’s priority to support students and borrowers during this transition and ensure they have the resources they need to access affordable, high quality higher education.”