A U.S. military aircraft crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, according to a Taliban spokesman and journalist affiliated with the group.

The U.S. military said Monday that it is investigating reports of an airplane crash in Taliban-controlled territory in Afghanistan.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein confirmed to reporters at an event that the plane that went down was an Air Force E-11A Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, according to Military.com.

The general said they "don't know the status of the crew." A U.S. official told Fox News there were fewer than five people aboard when it went down.

Earlier in the day, U.S. Army Maj. Beth Riordan, a spokeswoman for U.S. Central Command, said that it remained unclear whose aircraft was involved in the crash.

An official at the U.S. military told the Military Times that bad weather in the area was making it difficult to investigate.

However, pictures on social media purportedly from the crash site showed what could be the remains of a Bombardier E-11A aircraft, which the U.S. military uses for electronic surveillance over Afghanistan.

This photo provided by Tariq Ghazniwal shows an aircraft that crashed in eastern Afghanistan on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

AP

Tariq Ghazniwal, a journalist in the area, told the Associated Press that the crash site was about 6.2 miles from a U.S. military base.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told the Associated Press the plane was a U.S. airforce plane. a U.S. He claimed the crash in the Ghazni province killed “lots” of U.S. service members. The militant group often exaggerates casualty figures.

