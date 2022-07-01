Teacher discount: Target, Kohl's offering educators back-to-school deal

One of the chains also announced a deal for college students.

MINNEAPOLIS — Late summer can be an expensive time for parents and teachers alike as back-to-school shopping ramps up -- now more than ever as inflation hit a new 40-year high in June.

This month, two national retailers have announced discounts for teachers and school staff. One set of discounts applies to college students too.

Where can teachers find discounts this month?

Kohl's will offer a 25% discount to educators and school staff from Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17, the department store chain said Wednesday. It's the second year in a row Kohl's has held the sale, up from a 20% discount in 2021.

Kohl's said "K-12 teachers, daycare and early learning educators, post-secondary educators, and school staff" are eligible with valid identification.

Meanwhile, Target is bringing back an extended version of its popular "Teacher Prep" event from Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, Sept. 10. The retailer said educators can save 15% on school supplies and more. The event is run through the company's free Target Circle loyalty program.

"All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical schoolteachers" are eligible with valid identification, Target said in a release this month.

The retailer said it's also offering a one-time discount for college students. Until Sept. 3, eligible students can save 20% on one purchase using Target Circle.