Target's car seat trade-in program is back starting Tuesday and, this year, it is not the only major retailer doing this. Rival Walmart is joining the game.

Target's car seat trade-in program runs through Sept. 13. Customers who bring their car seat to Guest Services will get a coupon for 20% off a new car seat, stroller or select baby items. The coupon is good through Sept. 14.

Target says it accepts and recycles infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Waste Management is partnering with Target to recycle the seats.

RELATED: Did you know car seats expire?

RELATED: Is your child's car seat installed correctly?

Three days after Target's program ends, Walmart will launch its inaugural car seat recycling program. From Sept. 16-30, customers can trade in used car seats at the service desk of any of the nearly 4,000 participating Walmart stores in exchange for a $30 Walmart gift card that can be used in their stores or online for baby items.

There's a limit of two trade-ins per household and booster seats are not eligible in the Walmart event.

Walmart is teaming up with waste management company TerraCycle, which works with manufacturers and retailers to collect items that are considered difficult to recycle and end up in the trash. Walmart says it expects the event to recycle the plastic equivalent of 35 million water bottles and keep them out of landfills.

RELATED: Mom's viral post of horrific car accident reminds parents of importance of car seats

RELATED: Child safety expert warns parents of dangerous knock off car seats