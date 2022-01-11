Taylor Swift announces 27-stop US stadium tour in 2023

One day after becoming the first artist in history to claim the top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Taylor Swift has announced her first tour since 2018.
The Eras Tour will kick off its 27-stop U.S. leg on March 18 in Glendale, Arizona, with other stops in Las Vegas, Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and more. The full list is available on Swift's website and below.
"It's a journey through all the eras of my musical career," Swift said on Good Morning America Tuesday. "I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me, and really I'm just so excited that I get to look you guys in the eye and say thank you for everything, thank you for this incredible week with 'Midnights' and everything that you've done for me."
Tour openers include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, GAYLE, MUNA, HAIM, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.
International dates are set to be announced at a later date.
When and how can you buy Taylor Swift tickets?
Tickets go on sale Nov. 18. According to an email sent to fans who signed up for a pre-sale, demand is expected to be "overwhelming." Swift is participating in Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program, which lets fans register for the presale until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Nov. 9.
To register, go to the "Events" page on Swift's website and select "Sign up" next to the show you're interested in. Some fans were sent to a digital Ticketmaster "queue" due to high demand. The page said time of registration doesn't matter as long as you're signed up by the Nov. 9 deadline.
Fans who register will be notified via email Nov. 14 if they've been verified and selected to participate in the presale. It begins Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. local venue time, with a six-ticket purchase limit.
"While Verified Fan does not guarantee that everyone will get a ticket, it does help ensure only fans are invited to buy tickets," the email said. The idea is to keep bots from buying up tickets before fans have a chance.
This is Swift's first tour since "Reputation" in 2018. The singer has released several albums since then including her latest, "Midnights."
Taylor Swift's tour: List of concerts
- March 18: Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
- March 25: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
- April 1: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
- April 2: Arlington, TX, AT&T Stadium
- April 15: Tampa, FL, Raymond James Stadium
- April 22: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
- April 28: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- April 29: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- May 6: Nashville, TN, Nissan Stadium
- May 12: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
- May 13: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
- May 19: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
- May 20: Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium
- May 26: East Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium
- May 27: East Rutherford, NJ, Metlife Stadium
- June 2: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- June 3: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- June 10: Detroit, MI, Ford Field
- June 17: Pittsburgh, PA, Acrisure Stadium
- June 24: Minneapolis, MN, U.S. Bank Stadium
- Jul. 1: Cincinnati, OH, Paycor Stadium
- Jul. 8: Kansas City, MO, Geha Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- Jul. 15: Denver, CO, Empower Field at Mile High
- Jul. 22: Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
- Jul. 29: Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium
- Aug. 4: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium
- Aug. 5: Los Angeles, CA, SoFi Stadium