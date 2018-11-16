A man accused of sexually assaulting a 16-month-old child in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee is in custody, according to the TBI.

UPDATE: Simon Porter is now in custody. He was located and arrested by authorities in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Thank you for helping us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/cgvx9T1hc5 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Authorities found and arrested Simon Porter in Scottsboro, Alabama, the TBI said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Thursday added Porter to its Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Simon Dean Porter, 33, was wanted on a charge of aggravated rape of a child after Lawrenceburg police said physicians at Vanderbilt University Medical Center notified them late Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened on Nov. 10.

Here’s a photo taken by Scottsboro, Alabama police shortly after Simon Porter was captured. We appreciate the hard work of all the agencies involved in the search for Porter! pic.twitter.com/BS8BW2XZ2l — TBI (@TBInvestigation) November 18, 2018

Porter lives in Lawrenceburg but has connections in Giles County and White House in Tennessee and also in north Alabama.

