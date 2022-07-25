Samantha Bee's 'Full Frontal' show canceled after 7 seasons

The channel in a statement Monday says it has made to make some difficult but business-based decisions as part of its new programming strategy.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — TBS is canceling “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” after seven seasons, removing a rare female voice from late-night TV, the channel said Monday.

In a statement announcing the cancellation, TBS said it has made “some difficult, business-based decisions” as part of its new programming strategy

TBS was part of WarnerMedia, which merged with Discovery Inc. last April to become the new Warner Bros. Discovery company. Previously, TBS said it would not carry the second season of Nasim Pedrad's sitcom “Chad” and was seeking a new home for it.

The official twitter page for the show confirmed it won't be returning to TBS.

"“We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn’t wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang,” the tweet read, poking fun at the network events for which the show had been preempted throughout its run," the tweet read.

After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang. — Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (@FullFrontalSamB) July 25, 2022

OTHER STORIES: Joni Mitchell is back on stage for the first time in two decades

TBS praised Bee and other makers of “Full Frontal” for “groundbreaking work” and said it will explore ways in the future to collaborate with the cast and crew.

Representatives for Bee, who a producer as well as the host of “Full Frontal,” did not immediately respond to an emailed message seeking comment.