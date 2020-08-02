A Cabinet minister in Thailand says at least 20 people have been killed and 31 injured in a mass shooting. The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, holed up in a popular shopping mall in northwestern Thailand.

Police say they have now secured the mall. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says there are no more bodies left inside the mall. But he says, "we don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not." He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

The Associated Press reports that the gunman appeared to have an assault riffle on him, according to what was seen on security camera video. Police officers who asked not to be identified said the gunman took a gun from his base and drove to the mall, shooting along the way.

Earlier CNN quoted military commander Lt. General Thanya Kiatsarn as saying, "We can't confirm if there are any hostages taken. But we believe he [the shooter] is still holding inside Terminal 21 shopping mall. We are working on this."

Spokesperson for the police, Krissana Pattanacharoen, told CNN, "At the moment we are trying to capture the guy. Both police and military forces have been deployed to the area."

Thai Defense ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantravanich named the suspect as Sub. Lt. Jakrapanth Thomma of the Thai army, according to CNN.