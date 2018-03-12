Washington — Vice President Mike Pence has offered the nation's condolences to the family of the late former President George H.W. Bush.

He also thanked Bush's family for sharing "this special man" with the country and the world.

The vice president says Bush left America and the world "more peaceful, prosperous and secure."

He spoke of first meeting Bush as a 29-year-old entering politics and of a letter his son, an enlisted Marine, received from Bush. Pence's son had just completed a landing on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier and Pence wrote to Bush. Bush sent a signed photograph and letter.

Pence spoke at a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, where Bush will lie in state through Wednesday.

Bush died Friday at his home in Houston. He was 94.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.