Beauty is in the eye of the beholder -- but where folks live around the country appears to figure in their choices when it comes to plastic surgery.

The most popular plastic-surgery procedures vary widely in different parts of the country, the American Society of Plastic Surgery found in a new study.

While buttocks implants are the most popular in the Southeast, lip reduction is top of mind in the Midwest, the society found in its report. In the South, hair transplants are the big thing. In the Northeast, it's male breast reduction.

It's the West -- home to body-obsessed Hollywood -- the most popular procedure is breast augmentation. But again showing the regional contrasts, breast implant removal is something being requested a lot in the South.

Why the differences? Weather, culture and technology have been among the biggest factors that influence people’s decisions on what plastic procedures they choose, doctors say.

Consider the desire to have larger breasts.

“You see people exposed more in warmer areas like Southern California and Florida. There is going to be a lot of pressure to look great when you are that exposed,” said Heather Furnas, a plastic surgeon in Santa Rosa, Calif.

But in Ohio, the idea is ho-hum. Bundled up much of the year in the colder weather, Midwesterners aren't as body conscious as those who may frolick at the beach much of the year.

"We are not quite as into it," said Anne Taylor, a plastic surgeon in Columbus. "People in Ohio want to look good but you don’t have to look good every day of the year like they do in California and Florida,”

Anureet Bajaj who is a plastic surgeon based in Oklahoma City said her female patients seek a more natural look. "I am doing a lot more downsizing of the (breast) implants," she said.

"They usually want something that’s a little bit more natural, but still comfortable, (so they) can look good in a swimsuit with those outdoor activities.”

For some cold cities in the Northeast, breast augmentation does not even make it to the top five most popular procedures. “We see lower numbers of breast augmentation in women,” Ash Patel, a plastic surgeon based in Albany, N.Y., said.

By contrast, the most popular procedure in the Northeast is male breast reduction.

Patel said it could be partly caused by the corporate culture in New York.

“In the Northeast, there may be a bigger corporate mentality, corporate culture, particularly men. They want to feel as confident as possible in their workplace,” Patel said.

Hair transplantation is the most popular procedure in the South, though doesn't even rate in the top five in any other regions.

Overall the West, Northeast and South have more plastic surgery performed compared with Midwest and Southeast.

Taylor, however, sees growth opportunity in the Midwest.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM