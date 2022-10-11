Blake Shelton to exit 'The Voice' after 23rd season

"The Voice" also announced two new coaches for its upcoming spring season: Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

LOS ANGELES — Season 23 of "The Voice," coming in spring 2023, will be Blake Shelton's last. The country artist and mainstay on the NBC singing competition announced Tuesday it will be his farewell season.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice’ after season 23,” Shelton said. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me."

Shelton said the show has been "a hell of a ride" over the 12 years he's been a coach, and thanked the cast, crew, fans and many contestants who have competed over the years.

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the 'Voices' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," Shelton said.

Shelton has been a coach on the singing competition since its first season. He has racked up eight wins over 22 seasons and has coached 15 artists whose songs have hit number one on the iTunes Top Songs chart, according to NBC. He and fellow coach Gwen Stefani tied the knot in 2021.

"I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani," he wrote.

While Shelton isn't leaving until after season 23, the coaching lineup still gets a big shakeup next season. Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend won't return to their red chair. Instead, former coach Kelly Clarkson returns, joined by new coaches Niall Horan of One Direction fame and Grammy-winning artist, songwriter and producer Chance the Rapper, as the show works to appeal to a broader musical audience.