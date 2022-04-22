This crash involved three vehicles, including the suspect's. In total, seven people were hospitalized, according to deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person is dead and multiple people were injured Friday, including a child, after a chase ended in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the chase suspect is possibly 16 years old. There were two other passengers inside the suspect's vehicle who are possibly teens as well, the sheriff said.

The deceased man has been identified as a father. In his vehicle were three other people, including two children. One of them was flown to the hospital and is currently undergoing surgery.

The chase started at about 5:45 p.m. at Greenhouse Road and West Little York. Investigators said a deputy attempted to pull the teenagers over for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off and led the deputy on a chase that reached speeds over 100 mph.

Sheriff Gonzalez told KHOU 11's Stephanie Whitfield that the driver crashed within one minute. He said the driver has since been charged with murder.

The chase ended near the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard. Deputies said the suspect crashed into the back of the father's vehicle and went airborne. The suspect's vehicle then crashed into a second vehicle with multiple people inside.

The father and one of the children in his vehicle were flown to the hospital. The father was later pronounced dead.

Two people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The suspect and his two passengers were also taken to nearby hospitals.