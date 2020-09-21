Thyroid medications recalled across US after reports of problems

The NP Thyroid medications were pulled for having subpotency and people have reported problems with the medications.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — After testing and complaints from consumers of issues with the drug NP Thyroid, the FDA says that manufacturer Acella Pharmaceuticals is recalling drug in tablet form because it can be too weak to work.

In a statement the company said, “Acella has received four reports of adverse events for these lot numbers possibly related to this recall.”

According to the FDA Acella Pharmaceuticals, LLC is voluntarily recalling one lot of 15 milligram and one lot of 120 milligram NP Thyroid and Thyroid Tablets.

In a risk statement from the FDA the agency says that patients who are being treated for an underactive thyroid, known as hypothyroidism, and who received a sub potent NP Thyroid prescription, could "experience signs and symptoms of hypothyroidism, which may include, fatigue, increased sensitivity to cold, constipation, dry skin, puffy face, hair loss, slow heart rate, depression, swelling of the thyroid gland and/or unexplained weight gain or difficulty losing weight."

The FDA says there is also a risk of injury to newborn infants or women who are pregnant, including miscarriage or even fetal hyperthyroidism.

In May Acella Pharmaceuticals also issued a voluntary nationwide recall of lots of NP Thyroid due to what the FDA called a super potency. In that recall, the FDA said, "13 lots of 30-mg, 60-mg and 90-mg NP Thyroid® (thyroid tablets, USP) to the consumer level" had to be recalled because the products were said to possibly have "up to 115.0% of the labeled amount of Liothyronine (T3)."