This disastrous start to Tiger Woods' back nine left him at 5 over for the tournament and on the wrong side of the cut line at the PGA Championship.

Woods bogeyed four of the first five holes on the back side and finished the second round at Bethpage Black with a 73. He just missed a birdie putt on No. 17 that could have given him a shot at playing the weekend.

The cut was projected to be 4 over, though there was a chance it could move up to 3 over.

Woods says he's enjoyed being the Masters champion, and at 43 years old he needed the rest more than the practice with the quick turnaround to the PGA.

He will try again for his 16th major victory at the U.S. Open in June at Pebble Beach.

Tiger Woods prepares to hit out of the rough on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament, Friday, May 17, 2019, at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP