The Detroit Tigers selected right-handed pitcher Casey Mize, a junior from Auburn, with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday.

Undrafted out of high school, Mize quickly rose to stardom and became highly coveted, dominating the Southeastern Conference the last two years.

"I'm very thankful that the Tigers thought of me to take me with their first selection," Mize told the MLB Network. "I can't describe this feeling right now."

Mize, who turned 21 on May 1, is 10-5 with a 2.95 ERA this season. He's posted a remarkable strikeout-walk ratio of 151/12 over 109 ⅔ innings.

In his final pre-draft start on Saturday, Mize tossed seven strong innings in a 15-7 win over Army, givnig up one run and striking out 11 as Auburn advanced to the NCAA super regionals. He is considered by scouts to be close to major league-ready.

A look at Monday's first round selections:

First round

1. Detroit Tigers

Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn

Height, weight: 6-3, 220

Comment: In search of an ace, the Tigers chose Mize, who has long been the favorite to be the top selection. He has great command of four plus pitches -- most notably his cutter and split-changeup and a fastball that hovers in the mid-90s.

2. San Francisco Giants

Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech

Height, weight: 6-3, 225

Comment: Not to worry Giants fans, Buster Posey is not going anywhere anytime soon. Bart was the Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year after hitting .359 with a .632 slugging percentage. He junior is also touted as one of the country's best defensive catchers.

3. Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State

Height, weight: 6-5, 220

Comment: With a large, 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame, Bohm has some of the best raw power in the country, slugging 16 home runs this season. The four-year letterman may eventually move across the diamond to first base at the next level. His comp in the big leagues is Joey Gallo of the Texas Rangers.

4. Chicago White Sox

Nick Madrigal, 2B-SS, Oregon State

Height, weight: 5-8, 165

Comment: At 5-8, Madrigal has been compared to MLB All-Stars Jose Altuve and Dustin Pedroia because of his diminutive size. Madrigal missed the first half of the

season with a broken left wrist, but has bounced back nicely hitting .406 in 133 at-bats while helping lead Oregon State to the NCAA Tournament super regionals.

5. Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India, 3B, Florida

Height, weight: 6-0, 200

Comment: The SEC player of the year has been an offensive force for the defending College World Series champions. He improved his draft stock substantially this spring,

ranking among the nation’s top-10 hitters in each triple-slash category (.420/.551/.840) with 13 home runs. He is the 12th player in school history to post 20 or more homers, 100 or more RBIs and 30 or more stolen bases in his career.

6. New York Mets

Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha (Wis.) West High

Height, weight: 6-1, 196

Comment: Kelenic may be the best pure hitter for his age in the draft. With his production at the plate, it should allow him to ascend rapidly through the minors.

7. San Diego Padres

Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) High

Height, weight: 6-2, 210

Comment: The pedigree is there -- Ryan is the son of former MLB pitcher David Weathers. His fastball sits low 90's mph, but possess an above-average change-up and quality curveball.

8. Atlanta Braves

Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie High (Melbourne, Fla.)

Height, weight: 6-6, 200

Comment: Stewart has one of the best curveballs in his class. The spin rate is over 3,000 rpm -- which bests major league pitchers Charlie Morton, Rick Porcello, Justin Verlander and Stephen Strasburg.

9. Oakland Athletics

Kyler Murray, OF, Oklahoma

Height, weight: 5-11, 195

Comment: The two-sport star is expected to give up football at Oklahoma this fall and pursue a baseball career. The quarterback backed up Baker Mayfield and appeared in seven games for the Sooners in 2017.

10. Pittsburgh Pirates

Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama

Height, weight: 5-11, 180

Comment: Another athletic outfielder who possesses many of the same traits as Kelenic. This season, he hit .296 with 13 homers and 38 RBI with a whopping 54 walks.

11. Baltimore Orioles

Grayson Rodriguez, Central Heights (Texas) HS (Nacogdoches, Texas)

Height, weight: 6-5, 230

Comment: Rodriguez rose up draft boards this spring as a potential innings eating starter. His large frame is capable of working 200 innings a year.

12. Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia HS (Texas)

Height, weight: 6-4, 190

Comment: Goshans had committed to Kansas to play with his older brother, Jaxx, but those plans may have changed. He batted .444 with 11 home runs and 36 RBI this season.

13. Miami Marlins

Conner Scott, OF, H.B. Plant HS (Florida)

Height, weight: 6-4, 180

Comment: The athletic outfielder has great speed who reminds some of former Marlins OF Christian Yelich. He batted .424 over 72 games during his three-year varsity career.

14. Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson

Height, weight: 6-6, 225

Comment: Gilbert is a rare physical specimen who had struck out 143 in 100 innings entering the week while going 10-1 with a 2.52 ERA.

15. Texas Rangers

Cole Winn, RHP, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS

Height, weight: 6-2, 195

Comment: Winn, who went 8-2 with a 0.20 ERA this season, was named the California High School Player of the Year. Before moving to Southern Cal, he won the same award in Colorado in 2017.

16. Tampa Bay Rays

Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge High (Glendale, Ariz.).

Height, weight: 6-5, 200

Comment: Liberatore has tremendous upside with a great feel for three pitches. He recently added a low-80s slider to his repertoire.

17. Los Angeles Angels

Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope High (Cary, N.C.)

Height, weight: 6-2, 180

Comment: One of the most athletic players in the class, he has above average speed. He is also a four-star football recruit who signed the North Carolina as a wide receiver.

18. Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer, RHP, Florida

Height, weight: 6-5, 210

Comment: The Gators ace and SEC pitcher of the year had been considered the No. 1 overall pick in the draft until the rise of Mize. With a fastball in the mid 90's, he

went 11-1 with a 2.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts and 19 walks over 95 innings. In 2016, he was selected by the Blue Jays with the 56th pick, but did not sign.

19. St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Gorman, 3B, O’Connor HS, Phoenix

Height, weight: 6-1, 210

Comment: The left-handed slugger is probably the most highly touted power bat of the prep school hitters. He won the All-Star Game High School Home Run Derby in Miami and the Under Armour High School All-America Game B45 Home Run aerby at Wrigley Field weeks later.

20. Minnesota Twins

Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State

Height, weight: 6-4, 210

Comment: Larnach is often overshadowed by teammate Nick Madrigal, who was selected fourth overall by the White Sox. Having hit only three career home runs coming into this season, he finally tapped into the big power and slugged 15 this season.

21. Milwaukee Brewers

Brice Turang, SS, Santiago (Calif.) HS

Height, weight: 6-1, 175

22. Colorado Rockies

Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi

Height, weight: 6-3, 205

23. New York Yankees

Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville (Ga.) High

Height, weight: 5-10, 180

24. Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford

Height, weight: 6-1, 200

25. Arizona Diamondbacks

Matt McClain, 2B, Beckman HS (Calif.)

Height, weight: 5-10, 175

26. Boston Red Sox

Tristan Casas, 1B, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Height, weight: 6-3, 240

27. Washington Nationals

Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island HS (Fla.)

Height, weight: 6-4, 195

28. Houston Astros

Seth Beer, OF, Clemson

Height, weight: 6-3, 195

29. Cleveland Indians

Noah Naylor, C-SS-3B, St. Joan of Arc Catholic (Mississauga, Ontario)

Height, weight: 6-0, 195

30. Los Angeles Dodgers

J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon (Miss.) High

Height, weight: 6-2, 210

© 2018 USATODAY.COM