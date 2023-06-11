LIST: Winners and nominees for 2023 Tony Awards

A total of 26 Tony Awards will be handed out for a Broadway season that had 40 new productions.

WASHINGTON — Broadway's biggest night is clouded by uncertainty this year due to the Hollywood writers' strike. The Broadway community, however, knows the show must go on.

The 76th annual Tony Awards, hosted by Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose, are Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+. A total of 26 awards will be handed out during the three-hour award ceremony and 2 1/2-hour pre-show on Pluto TV.

A drop in tourism has left many Broadway shows lighter at the box office than usual this year, making the Tony Award telecast even more essential for exposure. The award show will also air just months after "The Phantom of the Opera," the longest-running Broadway show, came to a close.

“Some Like It Hot,” a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, goes into the night with a leading 13 Tony Award nominations.

Full list of Tony Award 2023 nominations and winners:

Best New Musical

“& Juliet”

“Kimberly Akimbo”

“New York, New York”

“Shucked”

“Some Like It Hot”

Best New Play

“Ain’t No Mo’”

“Between Riverside and Crazy”

“Cost of Living”

“Fat Ham”

“Leopoldstadt”

Best Revival of a Play

“A Doll’s House”

“The Piano Lesson”

“The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”

“Topdog/Underdog” (WINNER)

Best Revival of a Musical

“Into the Woods”

“Lerner & Loewe's Camelot”

“Parade”

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Jessica Chastain - “A Doll’s House”

Jodie Comer - “Prima Facie”

Jessica Hecht - “Summer, 1976”

Audra McDonald - “Ohio State Murders”

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - “Topdog/Underdog”

Corey Hawkins - “Topdog/Underdog”

Sean Hayes - “Good Night, Oscar”

Stephen McKinley Henderson - “Between Riverside and Crazy”

Wendell Pierce - “Death of a Salesman”

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Sara Bareilles - “Into the Woods”

Victoria Clark - “Kimberly Akimbo”

Lorna Courtney - “& Juliet”

Micaela Diamond - “Parade”

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Christian Borle - “Some Like It Hot”

J. Harrison Ghee - “Some Like It Hot”

Josh Groban - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Brian D’Arcy James - “Into the Woods”

Ben Platt - “Parade”

Colton Ryan - “New York, New York”

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper - “Ain’t No Mo’”

Samuel L. Jackson - “The Piano Lesson”

Arian Moayed - “A Doll’s House”

Brandon Uranowitz - “Leopoldstadt” (WINNER)

David Zayas - “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Nikki Crawford - “Fat Ham”

Crystal Lucas-Perry - “Ain’t No Mo’”

Miriam Silverman - “The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window”(WINNER)

Katy Sullivan - “Cost of Living”

Kara Young - “Cost of Living”

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon - “Shucked”

Justin Cooley - “Kimberly Akimbo”

Kevin Del Aguila - “Some Like It Hot”

Jordan Donica - “Camelot”

Alex Newell - “Shucked”(WINNER)

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Julia Lester - “Into the Woods”

Ruthie Ann Miles - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Bonnie Milligan - “Kimberly Akimbo” (WINNER)

NaTasha Yvette Williams - “Some Like It Hot”

Betsy Wolfe - “& Juliet”

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, - “Fat Ham”

Jo Bonney - “Cost of Living”

Jamie Lloyd - “A Doll’s House”

Patrick Marber - “Leopoldstadt” (WINNER)

Stevie Walker-Webb, “Ain’t No Mo’”

Max Webster “Life of Pi”

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden - “Parade” (WINNER)

Lear deBessonet - “Into the Woods”

Casey Nicholaw - “Some Like It Hot”

Jack O’Brien - “Shucked”

Jessica Stone - “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best Book of a Musical

David Lindsay-Abaire - “Kimberly Akimbo”

Robert Horn - “Shucked”

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin - “Some Like It Hot”

David West Read - “& Juliet”

David Thompson and Sharon Washington - “New York, New York”

Best Original Score

“Almost Famous” - music by Tom Kitt; lyrics by Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt

“Kimberly Akimbo” - music by Jeanine Tesori; lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (WINNER)

“KPOP” - music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon

“Shucked” - music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark

“Some Like It Hot” - music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Casey Nicholaw - “Some Like It Hot” (WINNER)

Susan Stroman - “New York, New York”

Jennifer Weber - “& Juliet”

Jennifer Weber - “KPOP”

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy - “Kimberly Akimbo”

Jason Howland - “Shucked”

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter - “Some Like It Hot” (WINNER)

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro - “& Juliet”

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis - “New York, New York”

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether - “Prima Facie”

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding - “Life of Pi” (WINNER)

Rachel Hauck - “Good Night, Oscar”

Richard Hudson - “Leopoldstadt”

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon - “A Christmas Carol”

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt - “New York, New York” (WINNER)

Mimi Lien - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”

Scott Pask - “Shucked”

Scott Pask - “Some Like It Hot”

Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions - “Camelot”

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell - “Life of Pi”

Dominique Fawn Hill - “Fat Ham”

Brigitte Reiffensutel - “Leopoldstadt” (WINNER)

Emilio Sosa - “Ain’t No Mo’”

Emilio Sosa - “Good Night, Oscar”

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes - “Some Like It Hot” (WINNER)

Susan Hilferty - “Parade”

Jennifer Moeller - “Camelot”

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi - “KPOP”

Paloma Young - “& Juliet”

Donna Zakowska - “New York, New York”

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams - “Ain’t No Mo’”

Carolyn Downing - “Life of Pi”(WINNER)

Joshua D. Reid - “A Christmas Carol”

Ben and Max Ringham - “A Doll’s House”

Ben and Max Ringham - “Prima Facie”

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada - “New York, New York”

John Shivers - “Shucked”

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann - “Into the Woods”

Gareth Owen - “& Juliet”

Nevin Steinberg - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” (WINNER)

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin - “Leopoldstadt”

Natasha Chivers - “Prima Facie”

Jon Clark - “A Doll’s House”

Bradley King - “Fat Ham”

Tim Lutkin -“Life of Pi” (WINNER)

Jen Schriever -“Death of a Salesman”

Ben Stanton - “A Christmas Carol”

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington - “New York, New York”

Lap Chi Chu - “Camelot”

Heather Gilbert - “Parade”

Howard Hudson - “& Juliet”

Natasha Katz -“Some Like It Hot”

Natasha Katz - “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”“(WINNER)