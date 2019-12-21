NORAD is springing back into action this year as a dependable resource for children and parents to track Santa Clause as he delivers Christmas presents to children across the globe. And he's got tough competition these days with all of the advances in the shipping industry, and the huge increase in online shopping.

NORAD is the United States' and Canada's bi-national organization charged with the mission of aerospace warning, aerospace control and maritime warning in the defense of North America. The agency also has another very important role during the holiday season. They track Santa Claus every December through their NORAD Tracks Santa program.

This year, just like in previous years, you will be able to track Santa right alongside NORAD, with their online Santa tracker. It takes a lot of modern technology to complete this mission each year. NORAD says they use satellite systems, high-powered radar and special Santa Cameras to keep an eye on St. Nick as he works hard to get those presents out. Santa is having to compete with the likes of Amazon and other major retailers with fast delivery options.

NORAD's Santa tracker website is available in multiple languages and has games, videos and information about Santa and NORAD, updated every year.