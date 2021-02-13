Former President Trump celebrates his acquittal in 2nd impeachment trial

After his 2nd impeachment acquittal, Trump told supporters that, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun.”

Trump in a lengthy statement is thanking his attorneys and his defenders in the House and Senate, who he said “stood proudly for the Constitution we all revere and for the sacred legal principles at the heart of our country.”

He is slamming the trial as “yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country.” And he is telling his supporters that, “Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun” and that he will have more to share with them in the months ahead.

While Trump was acquitted by the Senate, seven Republicans voted to convict him, making it the most bipartisan vote in the history of presidential impeachments.

Prosecutors said Trump was the inciter in chief whose rally cry to fight like hell for his presidency unleashed the mob on the Capitol.

The defense said there was no insurrection and Trump's words were simply political speech. The quick trial lasted nearly a week. He is the first president twice impeached and the only one to face a trial after leaving office.

The House had impeached him on a sole charge of incitement of insurrection in deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Former President Donald Trump's full statement after acquittal:

"This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country. No president has ever gone through anything like it, and it continues because our opponents cannot forget the almost 75 million people, the highest number ever for a sitting president, who voted for us just a few months ago.

I also want to convey my gratitude to the millions of decent, hardworking, law-abiding, God-and-Country loving citizens who have bravely supported these important principles in these very difficult and challenging times."

Our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun. In the months ahead I have much to share with you, and I look forward to continuing our incredible journey together to achieve American greatness for all of our people. There has never been anything like it!

We have so much work ahead of us, and soon we will emerge with a vision for a bright, radiant, and limitless American future.

Together there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

We remain one People, one family, one glorious nation under God, and it's our responsibility to preserve this magnificent inheritance for our children and for generations of Americans to come.