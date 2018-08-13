WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Monday blasted former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman, describing the one-time "Apprentice" star as "wacky" and "vicious, but not smart."
In a series of tweets hours after Manigault Newman revealed more recordings she had made inside the White House, Trump said he had given her a job in his administration last year after she "begged" him with "tears in her eyes."
Manigault Newman left the White House in January and is now promoting a book about her experiences with Trump.
"Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will," Trump wrote on Twitter. "She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart."
Trump said he would "rarely see her" but would hear "bad things."
"Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work," the president wrote.
Trump also attacked his former aide over the weekend, calling her a "low life" during a bikers rally with motorcycle-riding supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Manigault Newman, whose tell-all book “Unhinged” is out Tuesday, revealed a second tape Monday in an interview on NBC’s "Today" that features Trump himself. Trump is heard telling Manigault Newman that "nobody even told me" about her firing, according to NBC.