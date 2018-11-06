Here are the latest updates on the historic summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Singapore. The meeting is the first sit-down between a sitting U.S. president and North Korean leader and is meant to settle a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear program.

All times are in Eastern Time.

9:53 p.m.

President Donald Trump sounded optimistic about his ability to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program after a lengthy one-on-one meeting with leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump said Tuesday at the beginning of expanded discussions with aides from both countries that "We will solve a big problem" and "a big dilemma."

He talked about the pair achieving "tremendous success together" and predicts that "it will be successful. It will be done."

It was hard to hear the president and Kim over the constant clicking of camera shutters, and it remains unclear precisely what he was referring to.

But Kim appeared to echo the president's optimism.

US President Donald Trump (R) waves as he and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un look on from a veranda during their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

9:04 p.m.

President Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands to begin the summit. The two clasped hands for a long while Tuesday as they posed for photos in front of a row of U.S. and North Korean flags. Trump then directed Kim to walk down a hallway, where they briefly spoke.

US President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the start of their historic US-North Korea summit, at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump said he predicts he will have a "great relationship" with Kim as the summit begins. Kim told Trump "we came here after overcoming" all the obstacles.

The two will huddle alone for roughly 45 minutes before being joined by aides for a larger meeting and working lunch.

8:31 p.m.

Kim Jong Un's convoy arrived on Singapore's Sentosa Island, where the two leaders will meet at the Capella Hotel.

8:20 p.m.

President Trump's motorcade arrived at the hotel.

Monday afternoon:

"Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly," Trump tweeted hours before his sit-down with Kim. "But in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!"

In another tweet, Trump denounced "haters & losers" who said he should not have granted Kim a presidential meeting without more North Korean concessions. Citing the return of American hostages and a suspension of North Korean nuclear testing, Trump said that "these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine!"

US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan after Air Force One arrived at Paya Lebar Air Base on June 10, 2018, ahead of his planned meeting with North Korea's leader. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Trump and aides said they do not expect the summit to generate a comprehensive nuclear deal; they instead look to set up a process to negotiate an agreement in which North Korea gives up nuclear weapons in exchange for economic assistance from the United States and other countries.

The global village eagerly anticipated extraordinary pictures from Singapore of the voluble 6-foot-3 American president, who turns 72 years old Thursday, greeting the 5-foot-7, 34-year-old reclusive dictator of North Korea less than a year after each basically threatened the destroy the other's country.

Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The fact that I am having a meeting is a major loss for the U.S., say the haters & losers. We have our hostages, testing, research and all missle launches have stoped, and these pundits, who have called me wrong from the beginning, have nothing else they can say! We will be fine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Trump had derided Kim as "Little Rocket Man" and pledged to rain "fire and fury" on North Korea if it continued to make nuclear threats. This week, the president said he looked forward to getting to know his new negotiating partner.

Kim and his government are developing missiles that can carry nuclear weapons to the USA and have denounced Trump as a blustery "dotard." Now they are willing to discuss denuclearization but want the United States and other countries to lift economic sanctions that have damaged their country.

Trump and Kim may discuss the prospects for a peace treaty involving South Korea. Technically, both Koreas remain at war; only a cease-fire ended the Korean War in 1953.

Both leaders expressed optimism about their talks, yet each said they are prepared to walk out if things don't go well.

Each plans to leave Singapore hours after their meetings wrap up, though Trump plans to speak to reporters about the developments.

Trump enters the Kim summit less than a week after an acrimonious G-7 meeting in which he and longtime American allies argued about trade policy.

Many analysts are skeptical that Kim will agree to fully give up nuclear weapons because he sees them as essential to his nation's security and self-identity.

Still, they said, the initial Trump-Kim summit could at least yield an agreement to keep negotiating.

"Depends on how you define success," said James Goldgeier, a visiting senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations. "Both leaders will want to trumpet it as a success, but it seems like this will largely be a photo op both can use for their domestic purposes."

Goldgeier expressed concern about the plan for Trump and Kim to meet alone, with only interpreters in the room. That could lead to misunderstandings, he said, if there are no witnesses to record what is said.

"From a U.S. perspective, Trump has made clear he hasn’t prepared for the meeting, so he may say things to Kim that his advisers will want to walk back later if they are able to figure out what he’s told Kim," Goldgeier said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump is ready for the summit stage.

"A complete and verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korea Peninsula is the only outcome that the United States will accept," Pompeo said. "Sanctions will remain until North Korea completely and verifiably eliminates its weapons of mass destruction programs."

Trump pledged to increase those economic sanctions if the nuclear talks break down.

For North Korea, denuclearization involves the United States withdrawing troops from South Korea and pulling back the nuclear umbrella over U.S. allies in the region.

It's important that participants not oversell progress in Singapore, analysts said. That could generate misunderstandings and a breakdown that risks armed conflict over North Korea's nuclear weapons.

George Lopez, a professor at the Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies at the University of Notre Dame, said, "Each leader will proclaim to their national audiences the summit was a success," but they may see the details differently.

"This soon after leads to uncertainty and ultimately to heightened tension regarding who was to blame for the breakdown of progress," said Lopez, who served on a United Nations panel for monitoring sanctions on North Korea. "And it will put the next meeting in jeopardy. Then the cycle repeats itself."

TEGNA and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

